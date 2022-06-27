New UK Law Puts Drivers That Kill Someone In An Accident In Jail For LIFE

A law coming into force this week will give judges options to hand out much tougher sentences to drivers who cause death through the worst cases of careless or dangerous driving.

As part of the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022, drivers who kill on the roads will face sentencing as severe as that facing offenders guilty of manslaughter charges, which in some cases could include life imprisonment.



The act also includes a new offence of causing serious injury by careless, or inconsiderate, driving, which allows for imprisonment of up to 12 months and the imposition of a fine.