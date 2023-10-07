New Vehicles Are Costing More To Repair And Insure

Agent009 submitted on 7/10/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:22 AM

Views : 524 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The cost of new car repairs has been steadily rising over the years. Increased complexity, new components, and a trend towards non-repairable energy-dissipating elements mean that if you’re in a prang in a new car, you’re likely going to have to pay more than ever to get it back to showroom condition.
 
Predictably, the rise in average repair costs –  an increase of 36 percent since 2018 – is having a knock-on effect on insurance premiums. According to Mitchell, a company that tabulates data from insurance and auto repair, insurance rates are up by 17 percent in the last 12 months through May.


Read Article


New Vehicles Are Costing More To Repair And Insure

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)