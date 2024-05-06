New Volvo EVs Will Be The First With Battery Passports

Volvo will soon be the first automaker to integrate battery passports into its vehicles when the EX90 SUV goes into production. Speaking to Reuters, the company said the technology was developed in partnership with the UK startup Circulor. It creates a permanent digital footprint for your vehicle ahead of the 2027 EU deadline mandating the technology. Audi and Tesla, in collaboration with the Global Battery Alliance, proved that the concept was viable last year, and ever since there's been a rush to see which automaker would introduce it first. If it proves to be as effective as the EU believes it will be, then it's possible we could see something similar to it in the US in the next few years.



