New Volvos In The EU Will Be Able To Warn Other Motorists Of Roadside Dangers

Agent009 submitted on 8/26/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:13:56 AM

Views : 298 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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A new software update has given the Volvo EX60, EX90 and ES90 the ability to alert drivers of other such Volvos to animals by the roadside.
 
It uses the car’s sensors and cameras to detect larger animals, such as deer or sheep, in order to warn drivers before they may have spotted such hazards themselves. The car then uploads the positional data of the hazard to the cloud, which pings other EX60s, EX90s and ES90s within the vicinity to warn them as they approach, potentially preventing a collision.
 
The update adds a similar system to warn of vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians or cyclists, and roadworks ahead.


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New Volvos In The EU Will Be Able To Warn Other Motorists Of Roadside Dangers

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