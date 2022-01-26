New York Auto Show Stages A Return In April

After a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic, the 2022 New York Auto Show will open its doors to the public from April 15 to 24. It will return to its regular venue at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Scheduled for a 2021 event, the auto show had to be canceled following a sharp uptick in the number of coronavirus cases at the time.

The highly-anticipated motor show will play host to myriad innovative displays, with scores of carmakers all itching to display their new 2022 and 2023 models. The latest exhibition will include several new engagements for attendees, including a multi-brand electric vehicle test track, an Automotive Aftermarket Experience, and, for the first time, a personal Micro-Mobility Expo which will showcase the latest in electric 'last-mile' transport.