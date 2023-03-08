New York Bill Wants Speeder's Vehicles Electronically Limited

Last year, New York City launched a pilot program to trial active speed limiters on a fleet of 50 municipal vehicles. A state senator from Manhattan also proposed legislation that would mandate similar limiters on every new vehicle registered in the state starting in 2024. The bill hasn’t left committee. Now, two other state lawmakers in New York City want persistent speeders to have their cars electronically limited.

If enacted, the bill would require electronic speed limiters to be installed on cars caught speeding by automated camera systems six or more times. The installed devices would prevent the vehicle from exceeding the posted speed limit by more than five miles per hour. The limiter would remain in place for 12 months.