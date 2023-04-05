New York Buses Begin Automatically Issuing Tickets To Motorists In Latest Money Grab

New York City’s buses are the slowest in the United States and the city, the state, as well as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) are working to fix that. As part of the New York State budget, the use of automated cameras that can ticket bad drivers from buses will be expanded. The MTA started installing cameras on the front of its buses in 2019, as part of the Automated Bus Lane Enforcement (ABLE) campaign. Initially, the cameras were used to take photos of vehicles parked in, or otherwise blocking, bus lanes, which would eventually lead to tickets being sent out through the mail.



