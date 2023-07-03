New York City Begins Banning E-Bike Sales Over Safety Concerns

A new law already passed by the New York City Council will ban the sale of electric bicycles, electric scooters, and other electric mobility devices that are not UL-certified. The move is part of an ongoing push to improve e-bike safety and reduce the risk of fires.

The law, which is expected to be signed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in the coming days, was developed in response to a spate of fires caused by the lithium-ion batteries used in many electric mobility devices.

New York City is home to hundreds of thousands of electric bikes, e-scooters, and other micro-mobility devices. They are commonly used by delivery workers, food couriers, and commuters as a quicker and more efficient way to navigate the city.