New York City Cameras Issue 71 Tickets For Loud Vehicles

New York City is one of the strictest when it comes to noise pollution and a new report drives that fact home. It says that last year, the city issued 71 tickets related to loud exhausts. Even at the minimum value that accounts for some $56,800. Every one of the tickets mentioned above was the result of a traffic camera that recorded the sound according to the AP. “You listen to the noise out there, it is nonstop — the horns, the trucks, the sirens,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “Noise pollution makes it hard to sleep and increases the risk of chronic disease.”



