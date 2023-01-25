New York City Cameras Issue 71 Tickets For Loud Vehicles

New York City is one of the strictest when it comes to noise pollution and a new report drives that fact home. It says that last year, the city issued 71 tickets related to loud exhausts. Even at the minimum value that accounts for some $56,800.

Every one of the tickets mentioned above was the result of a traffic camera that recorded the sound according to the AP. “You listen to the noise out there, it is nonstop — the horns, the trucks, the sirens,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “Noise pollution makes it hard to sleep and increases the risk of chronic disease.”



