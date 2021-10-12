New York City On The Verge Of Ordering $12.36 Worth Of Tesla Model 3 Sedans

A notice for a public hearing posted to New York City’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services website has indicated that the city is looking to order $12.36 million worth of Tesla Model 3 sedans. A hearing for the proposed contract is scheduled for next Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Model 3 purchases, if they do get approved after a public hearing, would be done over a five-year period. Few details about the city’s plan are available for now, such as the variant of the Tesla Model 3s that would be ordered as part of the contract. Tesla’s vehicle pricing tends to be quite volatile, after all, as seen in the Model 3’s fluctuating prices over the past months.



Read Article