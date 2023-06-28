New York City Rush Hour Fee Could Cost Motorists Almost $250 A Week To Go To Work

New York City is preparing to enact what could be the nation's first downtown congestion charges, mirroring successful programs in some of the largest cities in the world. The program could cost drivers up to $23 per vehicle to reach the most heavily trafficked parts of Manhattan, though the proposal has been met with pushback and may face a legal challenge. The program is reported by the New York Times to have been approved Monday by the Federal Highway Administration, readying it for implementation as soon as spring 2024. Drivers could under one proposal be charged $17 during off-peak hours or $23 during rush hour to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, one of the most backed-up road systems in the world. Rates—along with discounts and exemptions—would be determined by the program's beneficiary, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's buses, subways, and commuter trains.



