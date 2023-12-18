New York City Seizes Over $1,000,000 In Cars For Skipping It's Outrageous Tolls

For the last three days, drivers crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York were under serious scrutiny. Authorities ended up stopping and seizing 44 different vehicles that were registered to “persistent toll violators”. Combining all of those cars together, they represent nearly $1 million in unpaid tolls and violation fees.



Tolls are a major part of life in New York. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is always on the lookout for violators who don’t pay their fair share. According to the MTA, it intercepted some 2,705 vehicles this year and cited 2,933 for covered or obstructed license plates too. Repeat toll violators can have their registration suspended and ultimately seized.









