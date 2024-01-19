New York City Tesla Superchargers Are Overwhelmed By Uber Shift To EVs

Some Tesla Superchargers are getting overwhelmed by new Uber drivers in New York City after a new program enabled a lot of Tesla ridesharing vehicles in the city.



Last year, New York City became the first major city to mandate that rideshare fleets be electric by 2030.



To help move things along, the city made 10,000 new EV licenses available to Uber and Lift drivers. Tesla vehicles have been the most popular choice for drivers using these new licenses.



Uber and Tesla have also been working together to get rideshare drivers into Tesla vehicles through discounts.





Read Article