New York City To Lower Speed Limits To 20 to 25 MPH Because Of Death Over A Decade Ago

New York State has included new legislation in its final budget agreement that may give New York City the authority to reduce the default speed limit on most streets from 25 mph to 20 mph. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change last week in a news conference after more than a decade of campaigning by a bereaved mother whose son was killed by a speeding van. The speed limit change must still be signed off on by the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams, but it is unlikely that they will oppose the introduction of what has become known as "Sammy's Law."

