New York City To Open It's Congested Streets To Autonomous Vehicles

Fully autonomous vehicles will start to hit the streets of New York City after Eric Adams, the Mayor of the Big Apple, announced a new permitting system for companies. Unlike laws in California that allow self-driving vehicles to be tested without a human driver behind the wheel, all models tested in NYC will require a safety driver at all times.

Companies interested in testing their vehicles in New York City must have testing experience in other cities. Applicants must also submit important information from previous tests, including the details of any crashes they have experienced and how often safety drivers have been required to take the wheel.