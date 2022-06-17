New York City UPS Drivers Trial Electric Four Wheel Rickshaw Bicycle

When it started more than a century ago, UPS was a bike messenger company and is now bringing that green, sustainable way of delivering packages back, saying that it wants to stay committed to its goal of becoming 100 percent carbon-neutral by 2050.

Its so-called four-wheeler is, in fact, a rebranded Fernhay eQuad. The shipping company has been at it for a while now, and says it’s already implemented over 30 e-cycle projects of different sizes across Europe. Continuing that journey, it has now started a pilot program in Manhattan, New York, looking to reimagine and innovate its operations.

