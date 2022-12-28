New York City's All Electric Trash Trucks Are Failing To Cut It In The Snow

The world is slowly adopting EVs in various industries, and some cities have highlighted the importance of switching to all-electric machines, especially regarding transportation systems and city maintenance. One example is New York City, where the Department of Sanitation aims to become carbon neutral, and the state's goal is to reduce emissions by 2040.



Electrifying a fleet is a challenging feat, especially when it comes to state vehicles. The move can prove beneficial in the long term, but you must prepare an appropriate infrastructure and make sure the EVs can handle the activities they're meant for. In this case, the city wishes to introduce electric garbage trucks. Besides collecting curbside trash, the current rear loader trucks run on diesel and are fitted with plows to clear streets during the winter season.



