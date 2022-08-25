New York Copies The Power Hungry EU And Introduces A Bill To MANDATE Speed Limiting Technology

A bill introduced to the New York State Senate proposes mandatory speed-assistance and safety technology, and strict visibility rules for large SUVs to help reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

Manhattan State Sen. Brad Hoylman’s legislation would mean all passenger vehicles sold from 2024 would be fitted with the same kind of Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) equipment that the European Union has recently made compulsory on cars in its region.

ISA, which uses navigation and sign recognition to determine legal sped limits, can be overridden by the driver, but a car with the tech fitted might deploy several tactics to discourage speeding, including audible warnings, vibrations, or actively pushing back on the accelerator pedal.