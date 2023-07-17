New York Dealer Marks Up Integra Type S To $73,417

There’s no doubt that the Acura Integra Type S is a hot commodity. Examples arrived at dealers less than a month ago and it’s taken almost no time at all for a crazy markup to show up. One in Wappingers Falls, New York stacked a markup and extras on top of the MSRP to the tune of $73,417. As a general reminder, the Integra Type S starts at $50,800 and features an engine with 320 hp (239 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Despite the performance chops of this sedan, that price tag is already pretty high for a car of this kind. Moreover, there’s no version with AWD as one would get in the GR Corolla. It also lacks some premium features like ventilated seats.



