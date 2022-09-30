New York Governor Adopts California Ban On ICE Vehicle Sales By 2035

California will require all new cars sold there to be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2035, and now, it looks like New York will as well. Reuters reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul said as much on Thursday, indicating a big shift in cleaning up the Empire State's air. This transition can't take place overnight. California's own predictions state that 35 percent of new cars will need to be zero-emissions by 2026, and that target increases to 68 percent by the end of the decade. This puts the bulk of the pressure on car companies to manufacture enough electrified vehicles for every customer in California, New York, and wherever else that adopts the deadline.



Read Article