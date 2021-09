Kathy Hochul has just assumed office recently in August but the new governor of the state of New York has already signed a bill into law. In an announcement made through the New York governor's office pressroom, Governor Hochul has signed a legislation bill into a law that effectively bans the sale of new vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035. If that sounds familiar, well, this mirrors an executive order by California Governor Gavin Newsom from September of last year.



