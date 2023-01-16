New York MTA Nails Driver With $57,000 In Unpaid Tolls

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced this week that on Wednesday, January 11, it stopped a total of 21 persistent toll violators. In all, the authority said that the offenders’ violations amounted to more than $400,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. Among those who were stopped and had their vehicles towed by the MTA was the driver of a Mazda CX-5 who had $57,000 worth of unpaid tolls. The owner of the vehicle had more than 500 violations dating back to May 2021. “He said he wasn’t aware he owed any tolls. I went inside the glove compartment and there were a bunch of orange envelopes with the notices inside,” David Rivera, a Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) officer, told the NY Post. Another 30 year-old driver who was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang, “got his father on the phone, and he was crying, and then he handed me the phone and said, ‘Here, talk to my father,’ Rivera told the outlet. “I just explained to his father that the car was unregistered, and we were taking it in.”



