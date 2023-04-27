New York Police Arrest 23 Year Old Woman For Driving With 67 License Suspensions

A 23-year-old Long Island woman was arrested Tuesday morning for driving with a whopping 67 license suspensions, according to Suffolk County Police.

Janelda Camille, of Medford, was taken into custody along eastbound Sunrise Highway in Patchogue shortly after 2 a.m. after police stopped her near exit 52 after she was allegedly seen speeding, police said. The young driver was said to be traveling about 95 miles an hour.

When police stopped the 2000 Honda Accord that Camille was allegedly driving, they found that she had 67 suspensions on 12 dates. That includes a crash in 2021.





