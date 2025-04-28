New York Set To Ban Tesla Sales In The State For Political Reasons

The state of New York is one of the most pro-electric areas in the US, but its residents could soon find it much harder to buy America’s most popular EVs. A new bill proposes ending Tesla’s license to sell directly in the state, which could mean the brand losing access to its existing showrooms. New York has for over 10 years outlawed direct selling, demanding all automakers sell through franchised dealers. But when that law passed in 2014 it contained an exemption for Tesla, giving it the right to continue operating five retail outlets it was already selling from. Now lawmakers want to pull those five permits and offer them to other EV companies, and not for anything Tesla has done, but due to the actions of its CEO, Elon Musk.



Read Article