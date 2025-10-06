New York Startup Goes After The Ultra Premium Cadillac Celestiq

In the early 20th century, when the auto industry was still in its infancy, some of the world’s most luxurious cars were being built right here in America. Iconic brands such as Duesenberg, Packard, Cord, and, of course, Cadillac - once billed as “the standard of the world” - were at the forefront of automotive innovation and prestige. The Great Depression threw most of these luxury marques into disarray, leaving Cadillac as the sole survivor. However, its reputation has since waned from the heights of its earlier days, though it looks to be attempting to regain that status with its current flagship EV, the Celestiq, whose pricing starts at around $340,000.



