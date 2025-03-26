New York Stuffs The Coffers By Issuing Over 56,000 Traffic Tickets In Just 8 Days

St. Patrick’s Day may be over, but New York’s traffic enforcement is still going strong—except this time, it’s in the form of a full-on crackdown. The state rolled out a special enforcement period from March 10 to 17, during which it handed out tickets at a rate so high, you’d think they were trying to break some kind of record. In fact, they issued nearly 56,000 tickets, which comes to about 290 tickets every single hour for eight straight days. Surprisingly, only two percent of those tickets were for driving under the influence.



.@GovKathyHochul announced 55,661 tickets were issued for various vehicle and traffic law violations, including 1,224 tickets for impaired driving, during a statewide mobilization targeting impaired drivers before, during and after St. Patrick’s Day.https://t.co/7jSVsrMUz7 pic.twitter.com/bH111WZNfp — GTSC (@NYSGTSC) March 21, 2025









