New York Taxi Fleets Begin Using The Mustang Mach-E

This holiday season, New Yorkers will be able to visit friends and loved ones around the city in a new fleet of bright yellow Mach-E taxis, provided by EV fleet startup Gravity, Inc. The Mustang Mach-E’s were customized with monitors and panoramic roofs for NYC passengers along with AI for driver safety. The fleet represents a new electrified generation of the Big Apple’s iconic yellow taxis.



Gravity, Inc is an EV startup focused on sustainable fleets and the infrastructure they require to operate. The company’s strategy is to bring together best-in-class mobility equipment and integrate software and customer interfaces to support both drivers and passengers.



