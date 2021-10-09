New York To Ban ICE Vehicle Sales By 2035

New York Governor Kathy Hochul last Wednesday signed into law a bill that sets a goal of making all new passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks sold in the state zero emissions by 2035. The state will then seek the same for all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks by 2045, if feasible.



“New York is implementing the nation’s most aggressive plan to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions affecting our climate and to reach our ambitious goals, we must reduce emissions from the transportation sector, currently the largest source of the state’s climate pollution,” Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday.



