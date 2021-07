The car market is screwed up right now. The combination of a chip shortage and a shortage of used cars has led to previously unimaginable prices. Dealers can’t get their hands on product and some, see this as an opportunity to cash in. As Reddit user u/Astroalpha2 pointed out, Long Island, NY Toyota dealership Millennium Toyota is trying to get as much as they can out of customers shopping for a 4Runner.



