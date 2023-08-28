New York Woman Blames Husband's Death On Malfunctioning Tesla Model 3

A grieving widow is seeking her pound of flesh from Tesla as she blames the automaker for the death of her husband. According to her, the car malfunctioned while he was driving, causing him to crash into a tree. If that wasn’t bad enough, he was evidently trapped in the car and unable to escape as flames consumed the entire vehicle. There’s little question that a lithium-ion battery fire can be many magnitudes more difficult to put out than a conventional gas fire. That seems to be at the heart of the claim made by plaintiff Jiyoung Yoon against Tesla in New York. Carscoops dug into the actual legal complaint and it’s not very specific about what Yoon believes actually happened.



Tesla is being sued over a fatal Model 3 crash.



Jiyoung Yoon claims her husband died in March 2022 when his Model 3 malfunctioned, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames.



Yoon alleges the car was defective and seeks damages and a jury trial. pic.twitter.com/U2XdJUo9Uf — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 21, 2023



