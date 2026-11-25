In what appears to be a big win for consumers, New York just passed a law that bans automakers from charging subscription fees for options you already paid for. Sound too good to be true? Well, it kind of is, because there’s a gaping loophole that will pretty much guarantee that most subscription features will stick around for the foreseeable future: The new law doesn’t apply to anything that costs the manufacturer money to maintain. The good news is that this law will ban foolishness like BMW’s now-infamous subscription seat-warmers, which the company backtracked on pretty much immediately after widespread internet backlash. The bad news is that the entire “features as a service” fad will be left largely intact, because virtually all subscription services offered in modern cars require that they phone home to some sort of server in order to function. That includes features like connected navigation, emergency roadside assistance, and in-car hotspot plans. Here’s the actual language (emphasis added by the author):



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