Newer Car Brands Aren't Placing The Same Priority On Software Bugs As Legacy Automakers

Young car brands like Tesla, Lucid, Nio, and Xpeng want the newest technology as quickly as possible, even if it doesn’t work as reliably as intended, ZF CEO Holger Klein said for Automotive News Europe during a recent roundtable discussion at the automotive supplier’s headquarters in Germany.

"If your latest innovation feature doesn't work as reliably as you would expect from a German premium brand, it's somehow OK," said Klein. "This happens when the customer wants a particular car and a particular function and is willing to accept some deficiencies."

ZF is the third largest automotive supplier in the world, with an estimated revenue of $42.1 billion last year, according to Automotive News, best known for its eight-speed automatic transmission models used on internal combustion engine vehicles made by several brands including BMW, Audi, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Volkswagen, Dodge, and Rolls-Royce.