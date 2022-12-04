Newsweek Crowns Ford CEO Jim Farley As World's Greatest Auto Disruptor - You Care To Add Your Thoughts To That?

Newsweek has released its first ever list of the "World's Greatest Auto Disruptors", recognizing executives and companies that raised the bar for carmakers in 2021. The distinguished list of winners reflects the rapidly changing, increasingly competitive, and impact driven automotive landscape in which sustainability, mobility solutions, alternative fuels, and other technologies are inspiring progress in leaps and bounds. From investing in the evolution of batteries, robotics, and connected technologies, to transforming brand design at breakneck speed, these disruptors are transforming how we drive and proving that the future is already here.



