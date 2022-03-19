Next BMW 7-Series Drops On 4-20. The Full Details Are Here ALREADY.

The all-new 2022 BMW 7 Series will be revealed on 20 April in pure-combustion, plug-in hybrid and, for the first time, pure-electric forms - allowing it to complete with the combustion-powered Mercedes-Benz S-Class as well as the electric EQS.



Munich's new flagship is described by the manufacturer as "tech magic at its best", and will be equipped with Level 3 autonomous driving functionality from launch later this year.



BMW has confirmed the new EV will use its fifth-generation eDrive system, which is currently found in the iX electric luxury SUV. It will ride on BMW’s flexible CLAR platform, which is already used for the iX and the i4 electric saloon, as well as ICE models including the latest 2 Series Coupé.



It has now been confirmed that the i7 and 7 Series will be the first production models to come equipped with a new 31.0in 'Theatre Screen' which folds out of the roof to transform the rear seats into "an exclusive, private cinema lounge where passengers can select their personal entertainment programme from a diverse range of streaming offers".



