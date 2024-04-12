Next Gen 2026 Toyota RAV4 Looks Like A Carbon Copy Of Current Gen Model

The Toyota RAV4, the world’s second-best-selling vehicle, trailing only the Tesla Model Y, is preparing to enter a new chapter. A new generation is expected for 2025, but until now, there’s been little evidence of prototypes hitting the road. That changes today with the emergence of spy shots that just might reveal the extensively redesigned SUV, and while details are still camouflaged, there’s plenty to unpack. The photos, which surfaced on a number of online forums and social media channels, including Cochespias and Autopareri, showcase a heavily camouflaged prototype. While it maintains the dimensions of the current RAV4, it clearly adopts Toyota’s latest design language. Allegedly taken across North America and Japan, these images offer multiple perspectives that lend credibility to their authenticity—though, as always, a grain of skepticism is advisable.



