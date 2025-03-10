Next Gen 718 Boxster and Cayman Could Leverage 911's Flat Six Engine

Porsche is extending the life of its combustion-engined 718 Boxster and Cayman with new “top” versions – and they could be fitted with the 911’s flat six.

The major change, announced by CEO Oliver Blume as a “strategic realignment”, marks a significant shift in the firm’s electric strategy as it also kills off the planned large ‘K1’ electric SUV flagship and extends the life of the ICE Cayenne and Panamera “well into the 2030s”.

Porsche will also halt development of its ‘Sport’ version of the Volkswagen Group’s SSP platform that was due to underpin the K1, the electric Panamera and the next Taycan, taking a €1.8 billion (£1.6bn) hit in doing so. The platform will now arrive next decade.