Next Gen Alfa Romeo Stelvio To Introduce Electric Power And Have 1,000HP

Alfa Romeo is on track for a big year, as it gears up to introduce a brand-new Stelvio.

This will be the third Alfa SUV in as many years, but unlike the Tonale and Junior, which both run on less sophisticated underpinnings, the Stelvio will take advantage of the Stellantis Group’s new STLA-Large platform, and offer a far more ambitious package as a result.

Destined to arrive this summer, the new Stelvio will target premium SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron and Polestar 3 with a dramatic design and cutting-edge powertrains.