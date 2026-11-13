Next Gen Audi RS6 Avant Coming To The US Market

Wagon enthusiasts lost their collective minds — and rightfully so — when Audi announced in 2019 that the RS6 Avant would be sold in the U.S. for the first time. This was a vehicle that local gearheads had been pleading to get for years, so it's hardly a surprise that it was an instant hit. Audi is eager to keep this momentum going and has signaled that the next-generation RS6 Avant will also be sold in the U.S. The German brand has been nabbed testing Avant and sedan versions of the new RS6 throughout this year, and it's shaping up to be quite a monster. During a recent interview with The Drive, Audi of America Senior Vice President of Product Management Filip Brabec noted that "if there is globally an RS6 Avant, then it will come to America." Obviously, he can't jump the gun in confirming the next-generation model, though we know it is just around the corner.



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