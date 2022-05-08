Next Gen Audi RS6 To Be A Hybrid Powered Monster

Agent009 submitted on 8/5/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:37 AM

Views : 222 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The next-generation Audi RS6 will make use of a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain when it arrives after 2025.

 

 

While the current RS6 continues to use a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 like its predecessor, it does also make use of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Audi will take this one step further with the C9-generation model arriving later this decade, head of Research and Development at Audi Sport, Stephan Reil, told Wheels.

“Of course this [hybridization] is the way to go, in the next generation I can tell you it will have more hybridization,” he said. “This is our way toward fully electrified cars.”



Read Article


Next Gen Audi RS6 To Be A Hybrid Powered Monster

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)