Next Gen Audi RS6 To Be A Hybrid Powered Monster

The next-generation Audi RS6 will make use of a powerful plug-in hybrid powertrain when it arrives after 2025. While the current RS6 continues to use a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 like its predecessor, it does also make use of a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Audi will take this one step further with the C9-generation model arriving later this decade, head of Research and Development at Audi Sport, Stephan Reil, told Wheels. “Of course this [hybridization] is the way to go, in the next generation I can tell you it will have more hybridization,” he said. “This is our way toward fully electrified cars.”



