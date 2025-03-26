Next Gen BMW 3 Series Spotted With ICE Power

The new BMW 3 Series has been spotted testing once again. This time not only did we capture the next iteration of the genre-defining sports saloon on the gruelling Nurburgring race circuit, it was a petrol, presumably straight-six-powered version.

The quad exhaust pipes are a bit of a giveaway that this particular prototype is the future BMW M340i – the last stop in the 3 Series line-up before the full-fat BMW M3 – as are the 20-inch wheels and red brake calipers.

The 3 Series hasn’t been shying away from the cameras during its exhaustive development process, and we’ve seen both internal-combustion and pure-electric versions out and about being whipped into shape ready for the car’s world debut next year.