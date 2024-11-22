Next Gen BMW M3 To Have Both EV And 6 Cylinder ICE Engine Options

Agent009 submitted on 11/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:04 AM

Views : 476 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The BMW M3 will return for a seventh generation with the choice of either a straight-six turbo petrol engine or a high-tech EV powertrain with huge power and unprecedented dynamic ability.
 
Due by early 2028, the next M3 is being engineered for both powertrains in a bid to maximise its appeal and in line with BMW’s ongoing commitment to combustion power. The current car’s ‘S58’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six has been made compliant with upcoming emissions regulations, meaning the petrol M3 can – for as long as customer demand dictates – remain on sale alongside the all-new electric version, which will be based on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform.


Read Article


Next Gen BMW M3 To Have Both EV And 6 Cylinder ICE Engine Options

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)