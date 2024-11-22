Next Gen BMW M3 To Have Both EV And 6 Cylinder ICE Engine Options

The BMW M3 will return for a seventh generation with the choice of either a straight-six turbo petrol engine or a high-tech EV powertrain with huge power and unprecedented dynamic ability.

Due by early 2028, the next M3 is being engineered for both powertrains in a bid to maximise its appeal and in line with BMW’s ongoing commitment to combustion power. The current car’s ‘S58’ twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight six has been made compliant with upcoming emissions regulations, meaning the petrol M3 can – for as long as customer demand dictates – remain on sale alongside the all-new electric version, which will be based on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform.