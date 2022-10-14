Next Gen BMW X2 m35i Caught Testing At The Nurburgring

Our latest look at the next-generation BMW X2 is here, and this time BMW appears to be testing the higher-performance M version of the compact crossover.

As we’ve seen previously, BMW is ditching the hopped-up hatch back looks that defined the first-generation X2 with this upcoming redesign. This model, in particular, can be seen testing big wheels, big brakes, a fancy spoiler, and twin tailpipes on either side of the rear bumper. A small crack in the camouflage on the front bumper, meanwhile, suggests that it will also need to breathe more air than the last 2024 X2 we saw testing.



