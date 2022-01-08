Next Gen BMW X3 Caught Out And About On The Road

This is the first time we’ve seen the upcoming fourth-generation X3 testing on the road and it looks like BMW’s mid-size SUV will gain a completely new look. We expect it to be the last X3 to come with an internal-combustion engine, alongside all-electric variants. The front of this test car shows a larger kidney grille and thinner headlights than the current X3. The headlight design looks like it’ll forgo the split style of the new BMW 7 Series and X7. We could also see a ridge in the bonnet from the BMW badge, a design trait used on the M3, i4 and XM.



