Next Gen BMW X5 Plans To Be Everything To Everybody

We've seen prototypes of an all-new, all-electric version of the next-generation BMW X5 SUV out testing, revealing hints of the coming Neue Klasse design language. Now, reports indicate the new EV could get more than 700 horsepower in certain trims, and it will be joined by a new mild hybrid gas V8-powered X5 as well to keep the purists happy. BMW Blog reports (without citing sources, it must be noted) that the upcoming so-called G65 gas-powered V8 X5 will join the all-electric G95 EV. An updated version of the current S68 4.4-liter V8 engine will reportedly be paired with an integrated hybrid setup, with at least one new gas configuration likely to be tuned to higher power than the current X5 M's 617-hp output.



