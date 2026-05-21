Next Gen Camaro Will Spawn A New Nascar Race Car As Well

Back in April, the same source pointed to the official greenlight for the return of the Chevrolet Camaro, which has been in limbo since December 2023, when the sixth generation ceased production. Since then, the rumor mill has made countless reports about the options to return: as an EV, as a sedan, as a crossover, and so forth. Now, sources “familiar with the matter” told GM Authority that General Motors has approved the replacement plans with the next-gen Camaro set to ride on the rear-drive Alpha 2 platform, and scheduled to enter production late next year at the GM Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan, arriving on the market as a 2028 model year, most likely.



Read Article