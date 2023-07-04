Next Gen E-Class Debut Is Just Around The Corner

Mercedes has announced that there will be a digital reveal of the next generation E-Class will be on Tuesday, April 25, at 5 PM Eastern Time. This will be the sixth generation of the midsize executive sedan with the E-Class name, but its timeline dates all the way back to the W120 that went on sale in 1953. If you include the full timeline, this would be the tenth generation of the E-Class. Mercedes has given us a teaser photo of the new car's silhouette, but we've already seen spy shots, the base model has been leaked, and Mercedes has been public about the new infotainment system. The new version promises to be as comfortable and luxurious as you would expect from the E-Class but hits a whole new level of infotainment technology.



