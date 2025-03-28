Next Gen Electric BMW M3 Caught Carving Up Nurburgring - Could Have Almost 1350HP

BMW has been testing its next-generation M3 for a while now and while the car isn’t scheduled to be launched until 2027, the development of the all-electric version has just reached a milestone after taking to the famed Nurburgring circuit. These spy shots don’t reveal too much about the new car’s design, although this model has shed a few aerials and sensors that were on previous prototypes seen undergoing winter testing. We’ve recently experienced the new electric M3 to a certain extent after spending some time with BMW’s rolling laboratory, the Vision Driving Experience. We’ll have to wait and see what technology from that concept will make production, but we’ve been told previously that it uses four electric motors and could develop as much as 1,341bhp. However, the production electric M3 is likely to produce less than that maximum figure.



Read Article