Next Gen Electric Nissan GT-R Will Focus On Weight And Be Developed At The Nurburgring

When Nissan unveiled the Hyper Force concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 earlier this month, it was clear that it previewed a next-gen GT-R, even if the automaker refused to admit it. Now, its head of product, Ivan Espinosa, has revealed some of the expectations he has for the next-gen, all-electric GT-R.

The automaker readily admitted that the Hyper Force’s electric motors will be capable of making 1,341 hp (1,000 kW/1,360 PS), so it will certainly be powerful enough to earn the GT-R’s playful pseudonym: Godzilla.


