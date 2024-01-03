Next Gen Electric Porsche 718 Boxster On Track For 2025 Debut

Development of the next-generation, pure-electric Porsche 718 Boxster has been ongoing for a few years now, but we’ve just got our best look yet at the new Porsche convertible EV. Despite the camouflage, we can already spot some key design details to go with the bodywork that has clearly evolved from the current petrol-powered, mid-engined Boxster. Porsche CEO, Oliver Blume, previously spoke on the firm’s aspirations to create an electric version of the Boxster and Cayman during a business update way back in early 2022. “In the middle of the decade, we want to electrify this series. We want to make the 718 series exclusively electric.”



