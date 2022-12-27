Next Gen Ford F-150 Lightning To Be On Dedicated Platform With Better Batteries

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, but people still expect them to offer more range before considering taking the plunge and buying one. More range often means bigger batteries, but sometimes a more advanced formula can increase energy density without adding weight. Although the advance in battery tech seems slower for production cells, it is still tangible, as Ford’s partner SK On has demonstrated. The Korean battery maker is pushing the barrier further with the new cells it will reveal at CES 2023.



If you’re not familiar with SK On, it’s one of the major global battery suppliers, with clients like Hyundai-Kia, Volkswagen, and Ford, among others. Ford relied on SK On as a battery partner for the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, and the NMC9 cells used in the latter have proved a game-changer. They were key to F-150 Lightning becoming an accomplished electric truck, even though it was built on a classic ICE platform.





